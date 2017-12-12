Bad news This Is Us fans! You'll have to wait an extra seven days before your favorite family drama returns.

NBC announced on Tuesday that This Is Us will be returning on Tuesday, Jan. 9 for its winter premiere, one full week after the previously scheduled Jan. 2 return. The network did not explain the reason for the move, or whether it'll affect the show's March 14 finale date.

This Is Us left off with a tribute to the Big 3 — Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Each of them experienced significant traumas or loss in the three episodes leading into the show's winter hiatus. Kevin perhaps ended up worst of all when he was arrested for a DUI at the end of the Nov. 28 episode, "Number 3."

Remember that it's just a week! We're sure that the Pearsons' return will be worth the wait.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.