Kevin's (Justin Hartley) journey into becoming the person he wants to be on This Is Us has been slow.

But as it happens, Kevin's crawl towards fulfillment is actually one of Justin Hartley's favorite things about his character's story, and it's something he wants to see continue now that the show has officially been renewed for two more seasons.

"I love the way the writers are telling the story where it's not like he's decided to become a better person so now he's just a better person," the actor told TVGuide.com "It's baby steps. It's tough. It's stumbling and falling then picking yourself back up. It's persevering and set backs. It's life, which is what we all go through."

The key for Kevin now is the keep the progress going. That seems like an optimistic hope now that he's gone back to his first wife and is looking to reconnect with the things and people that really matter to him instead of the money and fame that made him a household name. There might be pitfalls along the way, but Hartley is hopeful Kevin will stay on the right track.

"I want him to continue to grow and try to get better," Hartley said.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.