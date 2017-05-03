Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Don't wait for This Is Us to come to Netflix, because it's not happening.

Hulu announced Wednesday that it has made a deal with 21st Century Fox, the studio that makes this season's biggest new show, and network NBC to be This Is Us' exclusive streaming home.

New episodes after air and old episodes will be available on Hulu and on NBC's app -- but This Is Us will be different from most network shows in that it will require a Hulu or cable company provider login to watch on the NBC app.

So if you want to watch new episodes of This Is Us when they air while cutting the cord, you're probably going to have to sign up for Hulu's new live TV service.

This Is Us has already been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3. Season 2 will premiere this fall on NBC.