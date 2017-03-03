Now Playing This Is Us: How Will William's Death Affect the Pearsons?

This Is Us dedicated an entire episode to William (Ron Cephas Jones) and Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) relationship to give William the send off he deserved. It broke hearts to see Randall have to lose his father again, but he's not the only one who is going to be deeply affected by the loss of William.

When This Is Us returns on Tuesday, March 7, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) will also find out about William's death and have to process their own grief over the news.

"What we can expect is to see how William affected Beth," Watson tells TVGuide.com "They started off as strangers and they slowly became family, then they became friends. That part of her life is gone. The adjustment that she has to make and her grief is something we can expect to see."

It won't be much easier for Kevin, who also grew close to the older man over the several weeks he's been living at Randall's house.

This Is Us: New photos make it seem like Kevin and Sophie are definitely back on

"These kids lost their father and this guy was a father figure to Kevin, a little bit, without even meaning to be," Hartley says. "Randall, in a sense, lost his father, then lost Jack, his other father, then found his biological father and lost him. He's kind of lost three dads."

As sad as it is to realize that William is gone now, fans can imagine that he's having a good time in the afterlife with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), watching over his family.

"I think those two would have a hoot," Ventimiglia says of a William and Jack heavenly hang out. "They'd just be laughing and laughing about their boy."

That's something to stem the tears, right?

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Additional reporting by Liz Raftery.