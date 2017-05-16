Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Meet The New Pope, different than The Young Pope.

HBO has ordered a follow-up to acclaimed limited series The Young Pope from creator Paolo Sorrentino, called The New Pope, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Like The Young Pope, it will be set in the modern Vatican, but there's no word yet on how it will connect or whether Jude Law will reprise his role as Pope Pius XIII, fka Lenny Belardo, the extremely conservative first American pope.

Casting is expected to begin soon, with production starting in Italy later this year.

Like The Young Pope, The New Pope will be a co-production between HBO and Sky and air internationally (The Young Pope premiered in Europe last fall before premiering stateside on HBO earlier this year). Sorrentino and Umberto Contarello are the writers.

Would the name for Sorrentino's corpus of Vatican shows be the Popeverse? I think so!