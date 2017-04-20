Now Playing David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson Need Your Help Crowd-Funding the Most British Movie Ever Made

Spooks, aliens and were-monsters, look out! Scully and Mulder aren't done yet.

Fox has ordered an eleventh season of the sci-fi hit The X-Files, promising 10 new episodes to air during the 2017-2018 season. And to put your mind at ease, yes, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are both returning to reprise their roles as Agent Fox Mulder and Agent Dana Scully, and creator Chris Carter will return as well.

The X-Files made a surprise return to television last year with a six-episode limited run after 14 years off the air. Despite the struggles of Fox's other recent revivals, including 24: Legacy and Prison Break, The X-Files reboot was one of Fox's best performing series of the season -- Fox says it was the season's number two broadcast drama behind Empire -- and conventional wisdom was that the show would be back once Fox hammered out contract deals with Duchovny and Anderson.

However, many fans received the revival with mixed feelings, with the mythology episodes -- the premiere and the finale -- being the worst rated of the bunch. The revival reached a high with "Mulder and Scully Meet the Were-Monster," a humorous standalone episode featuring guest star Rhys Darby that was universally praised. Season 10 ended on a cliffhanger with an alien ship shining lights directly onto the duo, leaving the door wipe open for more.

Fox also released promo art for the upcoming season.