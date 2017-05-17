Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Grab your steel and silver!

A TV series based on Andrzej Sapkowski's epic monster-hunting fantasy saga The Witcher is officially in development at Netflix, in what will be the books' first English-language adaptation. The Witcher centers on the story of young monster hunters who battle otherworldly evils using supernatural gifts.

Sapkowski's New York Times bestselling book series, comprising eight novels and story collections in all, has already been adapted multiple times for the screen in his native Poland. It also spawned an extremely popular, award-winning video game franchise featuring The Witcher protagonist Geralt of Rivia.

Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on The Witcher, with Sean Daniel of The Mummy franchise and Jason Brown of The Expanse executive-producing. Polish production and visual effects company Platige Image, which previously worked on The Witcher video game series, is also attached.

In a statement released by Netflix, Sapkowski described himself as "thrilled" and the adaptation as "true to the source material."

"I'm excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life," Sapkowski said.