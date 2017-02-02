Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing The Walking Dead: Literally Every Death In 2016

The Walking Dead kills characters as often as you or I charge our phones, so there are a lot of alumni to keep up with. Here's a handy compendium of where all the actors who had important deaths on The Walking Dead are now, as of the premiere of the second half of Season 7.

Jim (Andrew Rothenberg)

The first guy to die on The Walking Dead was last seen in a bit part on Fox's The Exorcist.

Dr. Jenner (Noah Emmerich)

Dr. Edwin Jenner was a small but pivotal role on The Walking Dead, and it was for Emmerich too; it wasn't long after The Walking Dead that he landed the biggest role of his long career as FBI Agent Stan Beeman on The Americans.

Otis (Pruitt Taylor Vince)

This veteran character actor was last seen on Heroes Reborn.

Sophia (Madison Lintz)

Carol's daughter is now a cast member on Amazon's detective show Bosch.

Dale (Jeffrey DeMunn)

Dale was the early seasons' bucket-hatted moral center. Now he's Paul Giamatti's dad on Billions, a show with no moral centers.

Shane (Jon Bernthal)

Bernthal has had perhaps the most distinguished post-TWD career of anyone. There's a clear line from his role as Rick's violent, unstable former bestie to his role as the iconic comics character the Punisher on Daredevil, who's getting his own Netflix spin-off this year.

T-Dogg (IronE Singleton)

T-Dogg has had an... interesting post-TWD career. He's currently starring in a bananas-seeming autobiographical one-man show called Blindsided by The Walking Dead.

Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies)

Rick's late wife is now a lead on USA's sci-fi series Colony.

Merle (Michael Rooker)

Yondu Udonta has an even bigger role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 than he did in the first one, so you'll get even more chances to pretend the alien antihero is Daryl's big brother painted blue.

Milton (Dallas Roberts)

Milton was last seen on The Good Wife as Alicia Florrick's younger brother Owen Cavanaugh.

Andrea (Laurie Holden)

After a guest stint on Criminal Minds, Laurie Holden will soon be the next Walking Dead alum to appear on The Americans.

Karen (Melissa Ponzio)

One of the sick prison-dwellers burnt to death by Carol has a much more stable gig nowadays on Teen Wolf.

Hershel (Scott Wilson)

The Greene family patriarch was last seen on Netflix's polarizing sci-fi series The OA.

The Governor (David Morrissey)

The Governor is swapping his eyepatch for a suit of armor on Brittania. Morrissey plays Roman general Aulus Plautius on the 10-part historical epic, which is coming to Amazon later this year.

Mika (Kyla Kennedy)

Poor Mika is at least now part of a family who isn't going to murder her on ABC's hit comedy Speechless.

Gareth (Andrew J. West)

The cannibalistic leader of Terminus was last seen in a small role in Freeform's teen spooker Dead of Summer.

Bob (Lawrence Gilliard)

Where's Bob Stookey, String? Sasha's poor cannibalized ex-boyfriend was last seen on The Good Wife, and will soon be reunited with The Wire creator David Simon for the HBO series The Deuce.

Beth (Emily Kinney)

The younger Greene sister is a series regular on ABC's all-but-canceled series Conviction. She's more likely to be seen again in the Arrowverse, where her character, the bee-obsessed bad guy Brie Larvan, has been comatose since her defeat on Arrow.

Tyreese (Chad L. Coleman)

The Walking Dead's gentle giant is now a not-so-gentle space station construction executive on Syfy's The Expanse.

Noah (Tyler James Williams)

Young Noah is currently a cast member on Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

Deanna (Tovah Feldshuh)

The representative from Ohio -- before America collapsed into a post-apocalyptic hellscape -- can currently be seen on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as Rachel Bloom's mother.

The Alpha Wolf (Benedict Samuel)

Samuel currently plays the supervillain Jervis Tetch, aka the Mad Hatter, on Gotham.

Jessie (Alexandra Breckenridge)

Rick's Alexandrian girlfriend met a bad end, but shed no tears, because now she's on one of TV's other biggest shows, This Is Us.

Paula (Alicia Witt)

Alicia Witt is one of the hardest-working actors in the industry. Her memorable Season 6 one-off was just one of her many gigs in 2016, which also included Nashville and the Hallmark movie Christmas List. She's currently on Supernatural, and she'll also be seen in the Twin Peaks revival.

Glenn (Steven Yeun)

Yeun's voice can be heard in the Netflix kids' show Trollhunters, and his face will next be seen in Okja, the monster movie from brilliant director Bong Joon-ho that's premiering on Netflix sometime in 2017.

Abraham (Michael Cudlitz)

We don't know what Cudlitz has been up to since his head got smashed in, but he's probably gone back to his natural hair color and shaved his Yosemite Sam mustache by now.

Spencer (Austin Nichols)

Austin Nichols hasn't booked anything since Spencer got disemboweled, but a guy who looks that good in a henley is gonna be alright.

Olivia (Ann Mahoney)

The most recent person to die on The Walking Dead already has another good gig lined up -- she'll be seen as Gladys Presley, Elvis' mother, on CMT's miniseries Sun Records.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9/8c on AMC.