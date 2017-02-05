Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing The Walking Dead: What To Expect In the Second Half of Season 7

The Walking Dead served up a simple and cocky commercial during Super Bowl LI Sunday night.

The AMC gorefest returns next Sunday for the second half of Season 7, and it reminded America of its Sunday night dominance with a short spot that shows a football getting smashed by Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat Lucille followed by bold text declaring, "Football season is over. "

On Twitter, The Walking Dead declared "your Sundays belong to #TWD now" -- sort of like how half of Alexandria's s--- belongs to Negan.

Perhaps coincidentally, Season 7B of The Walking Dead and the Atlanta-based show's hometown football team the Atlanta Falcons have the same slogan -- "Rise Up."

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9/8c on AMC.