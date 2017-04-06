Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Will The Walking Dead fans get to be reunited with Glenn (Steven Yeun) next season?

Don't worry, Glenn didn't somehow miraculously survive his encounter with Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbed wire baseball bat Lucille in the Season 7 premiere. He's still dead, but executive producer Scott Gimple informed TVLine that there's still a way for fans to see Glenn in flashbacks.

The Walking Dead boss told TVLine's Michael Aussiello that it's "certainly possible" for those flashbacks to occur and he'd be "silly" to say they weren't. The big question mark though is when would those flashbacks actually happen? The most logical choice would be when Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has her baby, but that might not be as close as fans think.

"She might not be that close," Gimple added "Things have been moving pretty quickly, but not a lot of time has passed."

There's no denying that Maggie could definitely use a pick-me up at this point in time, but would even the memory of Glenn feel too painful now?

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres later this year on AMC.