Actor Steven Yeun had something in common with his Walking Dead character Glenn Rhee at the time of Glenn's death on the show: both of their wives were expecting. Fortunately for Yeun, their paths diverged from there; while Maggie (Lauren Cohan) still hasn't given birth as she learns to live without the man she loved, Yeun's wife Joana Pak gave birth to their first child, a baby boy, on March 17, E! News reports.

Also, Steven Yeun didn't get his head bashed in with a baseball bat.

Yeun and Pak, a photographer, were married in December after dating for seven years.

In February, Yeun shared a series of photos showing off Pak's baby bump.

🐝🐝 A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

The couple has note released their son's name to the public yet.

Yeun, whose time on The Walking Dead came to an end in October, will next be seen in the Netflix monster movie Okja.