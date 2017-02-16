During the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) got left behind at the Kingdom for safekeeping while he's on the run from the Saviors. He doesn't know it yet, but he's about to be reunited with Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), his best friend in the whole wide world who hasn't already been killed.

Carol isn't in the Kingdom, but her little house isn't far away, so Daryl's definitely going to find out she's nearby and sniff out her whereabouts -- he is a tracker, after all. He may even find her by chance. And when he finds her, he's probably going to try to bring her back into the fold. If he can't do it, who can?

The big question is will it be as satisfying a reunion as the time in Season 5 when she returned after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) had banished her and Daryl reacted like a puppy whose owner came home.

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Also this week we're going to find out why Rick smiled when he saw all those folks from the junkyard pointing guns at him (it's because of those guns -- he barely has any, and he's gonna need a whole bunch), and whether or not Daryl will be able to convince King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) can join Alexandria in the fight against the Saviors.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.