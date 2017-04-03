Now Playing The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt: Eugene May Have to Prove Himself Again to Negan

The undisputed MVP of The Walking Dead's Season 7 finale was Shiva, King Ezekiel's (Khary Payton) pet tiger. We met Shiva way back at the beginning of the season, but we didn't see her do what tigers do best -- kill -- until late in "The First Day of the Rest of Your Life." But it was totally worth the wait, as Shiva saved the day by arriving at just the right moment and taking out a Savior just as Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was about to kill Carl (Chandler Riggs). It was the most exciting moment of the season.

Riggs, The Walking Dead's best tweeter, shared a bit of behind-the-scenes magic about how the CGI tiger came to be. While the show was airing Sunday night, he tweeted, "when shiva came in clutch, it was literally a guy in a blue suit jumping off of a trampoline and tackling the guy lmaooo." By Monday morning, he had proof:

i found a picture omg pic.twitter.com/6njTO96Ysj — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) April 3, 2017

The tiger was a guy in a blue full-body suit It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Green Man whose leap off an aerobics trampoline got motion-captured and animated into a tiger. TV isn't magic, but it's pretty magical.

AMC shared a behind-the-scenes video with how they pulled it off: