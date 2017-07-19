Now Playing The Walking Dead: What's Going to Happen in Season 8?

Do you hear that? That's the sound of every other show on television trembling. Why? Because Season 8 of The Walking Dead finally has a premiere date, and it's going to hog up ratings once again.

The next chapter of AMC's zombie drama will premiere on Sunday, October 22. Like recent seasons, the full season will be split into two parts, with eight episodes airing at the end of this year, and eight more airing at the beginning of 2018.

The news was announced before The Walking Dead's panel at San Diego's Comic-Con, which goes down July 22.

The meat of Season 8 will be familiar to fans of the comic as Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his allies ready themselves for one final battle against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

AMC made the announcement with some cool Rick vs. Negan key art:

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.