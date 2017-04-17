Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing The Walking Dead: What's Going to Happen in Season 8?

Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the junkyard gang aren't going anywhere on The Walking Dead.

TVGuide.com has confirmed that McIntosh has been promoted to series regular in Season 8, along with Steven Ogg, who plays Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) right hand man Simon and Katelyn Nacon, who plays teenage survivor Enid -- and who has a bit of a will they/won't they relationship with Carl (Chandler Riggs).

It's great news that we'll be seeing more of Ogg and Nacon in Season 8. It's a little less great that we'll be seeing more McIntosh. She's very good with what she's given as Jadis, but Jadis and the Heapsters were one of fans' least-liked parts of Season 7, with their nonsensical characterization and baffling, grating dialect.

The promotions come after a seventh season that saw the exits of series regulars Steven Yeun, Michael Cudlitz, Austin Nichols and Sonequa Martin-Green.

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres this fall on AMC.