On Tuesday, AMC released first-look photos and a synopsis of the second half of The Walking Dead Season 7. It's official: Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is back in action.

"Rick's group will find out yet again that the world isn't what they thought it was. It's much bigger than anything they've seen so far," the synopsis states. "While they have a singular purpose -- to defeat Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) -- it won't come easy. More importantly, victory will require more than Alexandria. They need the numbers of the Kingdom and the Hilltop, but, similar to how Rick felt, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley) do not want bloodshed. To convince them otherwise will take more than speeches. The lengths Rick and the group will have to go to in order to find weapons, food and new fighters is nothing short of remarkable."

The photos show Rick & co. inside the mansion at Hilltop and in a field. And Rick's pointing his gun at something.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9/8c on AMC.