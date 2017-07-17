The Walking Dead has resumed production on Season 8 following a stoppage due to a fatal on-set accident, says The Hollywood Reporter.
Stuntman John Bernecker, a veteran of the industry, died last week after falling 22 feet from a balcony onto concrete below while performing a stunt for the show. Bernecker fell on Thursday and hit his head; he was immediately rushed to the hospital and later put on life support.
Pollyanna McIntosh, who plays Janis, hinted that production would resume on Sunday in an Instagram post remembering Bernecker.
AMC released a statement on Friday. "John Bernecker's family has decided that he will be removed from life support, following organ donation," the network said. "We are deeply saddened by this loss and our hearts and prayers are with John's family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time."
The Walking Dead returns this fall on AMC.