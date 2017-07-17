Now Playing The Walking Dead & More Stars React to Stuntman Death

The Walking Dead has resumed production on Season 8 following a stoppage due to a fatal on-set accident, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Stuntman John Bernecker, a veteran of the industry, died last week after falling 22 feet from a balcony onto concrete below while performing a stunt for the show. Bernecker fell on Thursday and hit his head; he was immediately rushed to the hospital and later put on life support.

Pollyanna McIntosh, who plays Janis, hinted that production would resume on Sunday in an Instagram post remembering Bernecker.

As I prepare to work again tomorrow I'm again thinking of John's friends and family and of John. My heart goes out to you all and to the rest of your set family and families who've known John and his art. A post shared by Pollyanna McIntosh (@pollyannamcintosh) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT



AMC released a statement on Friday. "John Bernecker's family has decided that he will be removed from life support, following organ donation," the network said. "We are deeply saddened by this loss and our hearts and prayers are with John's family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time."

The Walking Dead returns this fall on AMC.