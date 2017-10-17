Our The Walking Dead giveaway is finally here, and we have a ton of awesome prizes for four lucky winners to take home.

TV Guide and CNET have teamed up to give you all The Walking Dead merchandise you'll ever need, including an exclusive prize signed by Norman Reedus! There will be one grand prize winner, one first prize runner-up one second prize runner-up and one third prize runner-up. If you're chosen as one of the fortunate few, here's what you will win:

The grand prize winner will get a CNET Magazine Norman Reedus cover poster featuring and signed by the star. You'll also receive a Walking Dead Clock, a Norman Reedus Chopper Funko Pop, a set of exclusive Walking Dead Comic-Con collector's cards, a Walking Dead T-shirt (men's large) and a copy of the fall 2017 edition of CNET Magazine issue, featuring Norman Reedus.

The first runner-up will receive The Walking Dead Monopoly, a Negan Funko Pop, a Norman Reedus and Crossbow Funko Pop, an "I Love Daryl" shirt (junior's large) and a copy of the fall 2017 edition of CNET Magazine issue, signed by Norman Reedus.

The second runner-up will win a The Walking Dead baseball hat, a CNET Magazine cover poster signed by Norman Reedus and the fall 2017 edition of CNET Magazine.

The third runner-up will take home the fall 2017 edition of CNET Magazine issue, signed by Norman Reedus, and the Rosita Funko Pop.

To enter for your chance to win, all you need to do is fill out the form below. That's it!

Want to increase your chances of winning? You will receive one additional entry for each friend who enters the giveaway through the personal link you get after you sign up. Keep in mind you can only get up to 10 additional entries per person.

The giveaway will be open for entry from Tuesday, October 17th until Tuesday, October 31st. Good luck!