[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Walking Dead.]

Sunday night's episode of The Walking Dead, "Some Guy," contained the show's most devastating death since Glenn when Shiva the tiger, King Ezekiel's (Khary Payton) beloved big cat companion, was killed by a herd of walkers while saving Zeke's life.

Shiva didn't have a lot of screen time and had zero lines during her tenure on the show. She wasn't even a real tiger; she was PETA-pleasing CGI. But she made a big impact thanks to her unforgettable saves-the-day moment in the Season 7 finale (easily the most exciting moment of that bummer of a season) and the fact that, y'know, she's a friggin' tiger who somehow can tell the difference between friendlies and hostiles.

But now she's gone, and her absence will be felt. In the show, her death — along with the massacre of Kingdommers at the hands of the Saviors — will be hugely demoralizing. Ezekiel might even renounce his crown. Without his tiger and his followers, he's just "some guy." And for the fans, Shiva's death makes the show a much sadder place too. Shiva lovers were shedding tears on social media after the tiger sacrificed herself to save her master.

Man I'm still wrecked over losing Shiva last night #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8n6SqHQQzy — The Dodgers Lost Game 7 of the World Series Hahaha (@Fawn_Liebowitz) November 13, 2017

*Shiva saves him from walkers and dies: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/cxek6x90BP — Mel (@melyisha_g) November 13, 2017

shiva's death is just as painful as glenn's tbh. ok i just remembered glenn again NOOO #Thewalkingdead — nei (@kneicallorinaa) November 13, 2017

It made some fans hold their real-life pets tighter.

Pic from last nite watching @WalkingDead_AMC. Panzer holdin my hand as cry from the death of Shiva.😰🐯#asmsg #iartg pic.twitter.com/WDbDnH9z4i — Momo Dutch (@DutchMomo) November 13, 2017

Me when Beth, Lori, Andrea and the Governor died vs Me when Shiva died #TWD pic.twitter.com/3sSWPUjJ3p — 🍔[Hiatus] (@commanderburger) November 13, 2017

No, I am not still crying over the death of a CGI fictional tiger. You are. Stupid. #sob #shiva #WalkingDead pic.twitter.com/OX9OUiP6bH — Marci Fermier (@marciferous) November 13, 2017

This one is probably a joke, but it's a joke that comes from a place of love.

RIP Shiva!