[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Walking Dead.]

Sunday night's episode of The Walking Dead, "Some Guy," contained the show's most devastating death since Glenn when Shiva the tiger, King Ezekiel's (Khary Payton) beloved big cat companion, was killed by a herd of walkers while saving Zeke's life.

Shiva didn't have a lot of screen time and had zero lines during her tenure on the show. She wasn't even a real tiger; she was PETA-pleasing CGI. But she made a big impact thanks to her unforgettable saves-the-day moment in the Season 7 finale (easily the most exciting moment of that bummer of a season) and the fact that, y'know, she's a friggin' tiger who somehow can tell the difference between friendlies and hostiles.

But now she's gone, and her absence will be felt. In the show, her death — along with the massacre of Kingdommers at the hands of the Saviors — will be hugely demoralizing. Ezekiel might even renounce his crown. Without his tiger and his followers, he's just "some guy." And for the fans, Shiva's death makes the show a much sadder place too. Shiva lovers were shedding tears on social media after the tiger sacrificed herself to save her master.

It made some fans hold their real-life pets tighter.

This one is probably a joke, but it's a joke that comes from a place of love.

RIP Shiva!