Before the second half of Season 7 premiered, The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln promised that the second half would have more "levity" than what came before. And it turned out he was telling the truth, as Rick Grimes has been cracking smiles with more frequency than any time in recent memory.

So we're inclined to believe him when he says that the Season 7 finale will be "incredibly satisfying," which is what he told Entertainment Weekly.

"There's a palpable sense of energy and excitement in that final episode," Lincoln said. "I think that the crew felt it, this sort of brilliancy. And it was weird because it was the end of a long season and yet everybody was sort of champing at the bit to keep going. I've never felt that before in the show. Everybody was like, 'Yeah, darn it, let's do Season 8 now!' It was a really unique situation and everybody felt it. So I think if we get it right, it will be an incredibly satisfying ending to Season 7."

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead



This elaborates on his statement that he punched the air and "did a little jig" in excitement when he read the season finale script. Sounds to us like Rick's ever-expanding gang is going to win the first battle of the all-out war with the Saviors.

Showrunner Scott Gimple said that the Season 7 finale is going to emotionally heavy, though. Sounds like this episode is going to have it all. It won't satisfy everyone, but hopefully it satisfies a plurality of viewers (which the Season 6 finale did not).

The Walking Dead's Season 7 finale goes down Sunday, April 2 at 9/8c.