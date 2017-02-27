The Voice returned for Season 12 Monday -- which first of all, doesn't it seem like just last week we were hooting and hollering for the last winner, Sundance Head? Anyway, the new season brings us back together with our buddies in our head Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and of course his buddy Gwen Stefani who returns as a coach. Everybody seemed to get right back into the groove and though there are many, many more contestants to come, some standouts have already scooted to the front of the line. Here are some of the best performances of the night.

6. Johnny Hayes

Maybe second time's the charm? The Season 11 returnee went back to landscapin', trimmin and blowin' in Mobile, Ala. after being eliminated but man, he's clearly been practicing. His solid, soulful rendition of Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness" (which contains that breakdown we remember from Kanye and Jay-Z's "Otis") got Adam and Gwen swinging around immediately. He chose Adam.

5. Stephanie Rice

How moving was her story?! After being abandoned by her religious parents following her coming out as gay at 18, she doubled down on herself by studying science, publishing a book and now, following her passion of singing. Her smooth, sultry take on Kelly Clarkson's "Piece by Piece" showed a lot of promise - which is no doubt why Gwen chose her.



4. Brennley Brown

Wow. She looks much wiser and more grounded than her 14 years betray, and her piercing, sharp voice took Keith Urban's "Stupid Boy" to high places nobody could've expected. After a battle, she went with Blake.





3. Anatalia Villaranda

The 16-year-old Cali native was SUPER high energy in her performance and yet showed a lot of control and potential singing "Runaway Baby." She joined Alicia's team.





2. J. Chosen

One to watch. The doting father and special needs teacher can really croon, and when he sang Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing," he started a near fight between the judges over him! He chose Gwen.





1. Felicia Temple

This nurse is a real-deal singer who has performed in big spaces, including the national anthem at a major league sports event. She got derailed following a cancer diagnosis but man, did she bounce back. She totally nailed "All I Could Do Was Cry," handing those runs with grace and power. She's on team Alicia.

Which performance from the premiere was your favorite -- and who do you think might make it 'til the end?

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.