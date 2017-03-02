On Friday, Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Caroline (Candice King) are finally getting married.

Although Stefan and Elena (Nina Dobrev) were The Vampire Diaries' first It Couple, that didn't stop Caroline from making an off-hand comment in the pilot in which she predicted that she and Stefan would one day fall in love and have a June wedding. Now, much to the Steroline fandom's delight, this dream is becoming reality.

Yet despite the fact that this wedding is eight years in the making, Wesley still doesn't quite understand what the hubbub is about.

"It's funny because I had heard about this June wedding for the first time at Comic-Con. I had no idea what everyone was talking about. I still kind of don't really know what it's about," Wesley told reporters at a screening on Wednesday. "But apparently, the fans talk about a June wedding. So when they first told me they were going to have a June wedding, I was like, 'Oh, cool. We're going to pay homage to the fans.'"

"If we hadn't gotten married, it would have been a real twist," Wesley said. "I thought once you dangle that carrot, we're going to have to get married here. [Creator Julie Plec's] way too nice of a person. She wouldn't do that. There needed to be payoff."

Although Wesley knew the wedding would go off without a (relative-to-Mystic Falls) hitch, he admitted he never could have predicted the important role Stefan and Caroline's relationship would come to play in Vampire Diaries' mythos.

The Vampire Diaries: Here's your first look at Steroline's wedding

"Stefan and Elena were the pair for so many years," Wesley explained, "and I never in a million years thought Caroline and Stefan would end up being that kind of -- I don't want to say true love, because I think true love can exist in many forms, but I never knew that they would be equally as powerful as a couple. It was pretty surprising to me."

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)