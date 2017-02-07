Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing The Vampire Diaries Stars Look Back on the Show's Most Painful Deaths

Yet another familiar face is returning to The Vampire Diaries.

The CW has released photos from Friday's episode showcasing the beyond-the-grave return of Kai (Chris Wood).

Despite being a ruthless villain, Kai became a fan-favorite among TVD viewers who were sad to see him go when Damon (Ian Somerhalder) decapitated him in the Season 6 finale. But now it appears as though Kai is back and will soon be running into Damon and Alaric (Matt Davis) -- the two people Kai probably wants to see the least, since as he's the one who put Elena (Nina Dobrev) in the magical coma and killed Ric's wife Jo (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe).

Maybe he'll have had a change of heart and will want to make amends by sharing a few tips on how to wake Elena up ahead of schedule. A girl can dream, right?

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8/7c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)