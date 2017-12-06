Now Playing Here's How the Star Trek: Discovery Cast Felt Wearing Their Costumes for the First Time

It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity — and one of the greatest classic creepshows in television history. And now, The Twilight Zone will be getting a fresh outing as a new original series with a master of modern social horror at its helm.

CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network's digital subscription video on-demand service, announced that The Twilight Zone is the latest addition to its original programming slate. The new series will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg's Genre Films, with Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez serving as executive producers and collaborating on the premiere episode.

In a statement from the network provided to TV Guide, Peele said, "Too many times this year it's felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can't think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences."

Peele, who wowed audiences in 2017 with his first feature-length horror flick Get Out, seems perfectly positioned to put a socially conscious wrinkle on this series that has always mined scares from contemporary social anxieties as much as from supernatural storylines.

The Twilight Zone will be available exclusively on CBS All-Access at an as-yet-undetermined date.

