The competition was tight, but it's still no surprise: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story won the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series or TV Movie during Sunday's ceremony.

The FX series, which won the limited series Emmy in September, triumphed over American Crime, The Dresser, The Night Manager, and The Night Of.

Executive producer Nina Jacobson accepted the award.

The People v. O.J. Simpson was also up for acting awards for Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta, with Paulson taking home a trophy for limited series actress.