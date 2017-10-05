The Orville is reaching out to the stars! The Hollywood stars, that is!

*crickets*

Uhh, what I'm trying to say here is that super A-list megastar Charlize Theron is stopping by Fox's science-fiction series, and we have your first look at her aboard The Orville.

Theron plays Pria Lavesque, a ship captain who is stranded in space and picked up by Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) and his crew. Theron being Theron, it's no surprise that Ed soon gets the hots for her, and Kelly (Adrianne Palicki) being Ed's ex, it's no surprise that she's skeptical of Theron's true intentions, and The Orville being The Orville, we'd guess that Kelly's on to something.

Elsewhere in the episode, Gordon (Scott Grimes) tries to teach Isaac (Mark Jackson) -- the ship's robot -- how to pull off a practical joke.

The Orville airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on Fox.