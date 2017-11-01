

The crew of The Orville can't even go on vacation without getting into big trouble.

Claire (Penny Johnson Jerald) attempts to take her kids on your typical boring family holiday, but this being treacherous space and all, their shuttle ends up crash landing on a moon light years away from safety. Ed (Seth MacFarlane) and the rest of the crew must then save her, because that's what they do best.

However, the troubles begin early for Claire when she's informed that her original driver, John (J. Lee), can't shuttle her to the hotel. Kelly (Adrianne Palicki) finds Claire a substitute, but it's someone Claire really doesn't want to be cooped up alone in a spaceship with. No, it's not Yaphit, unfortunately. It's...

Well, you'll have to watch the video to find out.

The Orville airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on Fox.