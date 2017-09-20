When we first heard that Seth MacFarlane was putting together a space comedy for Fox that was an homage to Star Trek, we immediately assumed that advanced technology would mean machines that make pot brownies and teleporters would beam up farts. Okay, the pot brownie thing happened, but The Orville has shown itself to be much more than Family Guy in space.

With a near-equal focus on the drama that comes with a space crew meeting new aliens and exploring the deepest reaches of the universe, The Orville has surprised many with its content. But fans will be incredibly surprised by what happens in this week's episode (Thursday, 9/8c on Fox) when Bortus (Peter Macon) and Klyden (Chad L. Coleman) -- two aliens from an all-male species -- decide whether their child should undergo a controversial surgery.

We've got a sneak peek at the episode, which deals with issues of gender equality and identity. And what better way to show that off than with boxing? In the clip, Alara (Halston Sage) and her gravity-aided super-strength take on Bortus in the ring to knock out some old stereotypes.

The Orville airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on Fox.