Your favorites from the The Magicians are coming back, but they'll struggle in their new world without magic.

The Syfy epic returns Wednesday Jan. 10 at 9/8c, TV Guide has learned. Each of the magicians is struggling now that magic is gone, grappling with the fact they took their powers for granted when they had them, but there's still hope.

In a brand new trailer for Season 3, Eliot (Hale Appleman) is told that magic can be brought back, but he'll have to go on a dangerous quest to pull it off. Naturally, Eliot isn't too confident in his abilities to pull that off, so he'll have to recruit his friends to pull this off.

It's important to note that Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) gets described as "The Torture Artist" when Elliot's friends are being listed off, so expect some serious darkness there. What the heck was she up to during her time as a niffin, and was it seriously bad enough to earn her that title? Plus, how does Julia (Stella Maeve) still have magic when everyone else has been cut off from it?

Most importantly, can the kids actually pull this off without spells to back them up?

The Magicians Season 3 kicks off Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 9/8c on Syfy.