In this day and age of television promotion, it isn't enough to just spout out a premiere date and call it a day. No, no, no. The newfangled thing is to tell us what year a show will premiere in, followed months later by a casual announcement of the designated debut month, and then finally even later, an actual day that we can mark on our calendars.

HBO has followed that strategy for The Leftovers, a show that could, frankly, use all the promotion it can get as it's a critics' fave but not really known among the masses. After telling us we'd see more of the Garveys in 2017, and later narrowing that down to April, we finally know which day the third and final season of The Leftovers will debut: Apr. 16.

The Leftovers Season 2 finale: Do we even need a Season 3?

The news actually came first from star Justin Theroux's Instagram account, which posted an ominous teaser saying "The end is near" in neon lights. And at the bottom, a "4.16" referencing the date. HBO later confirmed the news in a press release.

In an even bigger treat, HBO released a first look at the final season (above), and of course it tells us absolutely nothing. In the clip, familiar faces look to the skies for something... anything... and see, well, not much, while The Beach Boys' "Don't Worry Baby" plays. Which obviously means they have everything to worry about. But at least Kevin Garvey has a sweet jacket on.

The Leftovers stars Theroux, Carrie Coon and Amy Brenneman as survivors of a mysterious mass disappearing act by millions of people around the globe. After spending Season 1 in upstate New York and Season 2 in Texas, Season 3 will see the Garveys head to Australia for (likely vague) answers.

Season 3 of The Leftovers premieres Sunday, Apr. 16 at 9/8c on HBO.