Amazon Prime is bringing F. Scott Fitzgerald to TV.

The streaming service released the trailer for its series adaptation of the legendary writer's final novel, The Last Tycoon, which comes online July 28.

The series stars Matt Bomer as Monroe Stahr, a hotshot movie producer in '30s Hollywood who goes toe-to-toe with his mentor, studio boss Pat Brady (Kelsey Grammer), over the direction of the studio, a tension that's exacerbated when Stahr hires Brady's daughter Cecelia (Lily Collins) as a producer on his new movie.

The Last Tycoon has been adapted many times before, most prominently as a 1976 film directed by Elia Kazan and starring Robert De Niro. This adaptation looks like it celebrates the glory and glamour of Old Hollywood, but since it's Fitzgerald, it probably won't shy away from the dark side, either.

Prime subscribers can watch the first episode now. The remaining eight episodes will be released Friday, July 28.