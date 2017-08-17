Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

There are more problems for the USS Nathan James than just its missing captain.

When TNT's military thriller The Last Shipreturns for its fourth season, one of its crewmen is going to sustain a major injury, and it could be permanently debilitating... or even fatal.

In the Season 4 premiere, an enemy assault catches the U.S. Navy off guard and one familiar face takes the brunt of the initial attack before he's pulled to safety. But the injuries are so severe, he's unable to move on his own.

By the end of the first hour of the two-hour season premiere, we still don't know the fate of the fallen soldier, but judging by the reactions of his fellow soldiers, it's very serious.

If there's one good thing to come out of this tragedy, it's that it may be the incident that brings Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) back to command the Nathan James.

The Last Ship returns for Season 4 on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9/8c on TNT.