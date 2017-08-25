Now Playing The Last Ship: Watch Tom Get Ready to Punch Someone

Before we get Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) back on board the Nathan James in The Last Ship, we'll have to see him in a fight club first. Yep, Chandler is in the messy business of sport fighting, and you don't just bare-knuckle random goons without a little help from a mentor.

Enter Dr. Paul Vellek (Peter Weller), a scientist specializing in -- what else -- plant biology, which might come in handy given the world is on the brink of starvation and only a few special seeds can save the food supply. But you know what else Vellek specializes in? Wrapping up the mitts of gladiators and giving scary speeches about violence!

In the exclusive clip from the season's third episode above, Vellek prepares Tom to fight by telling him it's human nature to have the urge to want to smash someone's face in, basically.

Elsewhere in the episode, the crew of the Nathan James discovers a land of opulence and violence, and teams up with an unexpected ally.

The Last Ship airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on TNT.