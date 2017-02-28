President Donald Trump is notoriously obsessed with Twitter and letting the public know his every thought, but Katie Holmes is pretty sure the Kennedys would give him a run for his money if they were in the White House today.

"I think what was so brilliant about Jack Kennedy and Jackie is, when he was running he was so good on television," Holmes told TVGuide.com while promoting her new Reelz miniseries The Kennedys: After Camelot, the follow-up to 2011's The Kennedys, during the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January.

"They took great pictures in the White House and they let people in. They knew the power of letting people inside, and so they had the juxtaposition of the glamour that we saw out here and then the intimate moments of JFK Jr. under the desk," she said. "I think if they were alive in this day and age with all of the, you know, the iPhones and social media and so much celebrity obsession, I'm pretty sure they would be quite savvy at it. And I'm pretty sure they would be good at it."

The Kennedys: After Camelot premieres Sunday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Reelz.