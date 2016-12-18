Those of us who have seen HBO's 2015 true crime series The Jinx are forever haunted by the last minutes of the HBO documentary series, when real estate heir Robert Durst, confronted with evidence linking him to the execution-style shooting of Susan Berman, unsuccessfully suppresses an unearthly series of belches before excusing himself to the bathroom and muttering on a hot mic, "What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

Viewers rabidly speculated about the admission and the almost demonic belching that bubbled up prior: What had caused the outbursts? Pent-up guilt? Shock? Regret?

According to Durst, the answer is meth. Durst insists he is not guilty of the murder and credits his supposed confession to being high out of his mind.

"I was on meth. I was on meth the whole time. ... It should have been obvious," Durst said an interview in March 2015, the transcript of which was obtained by the Los Angeles Times. "I think the reason I did it [said he had "killed them all, of course"] had to be because I was swooped, speeding."

Robert Durst charged with first-degree nurder

Authorities arrested the 73-year-old Durst in New Orleans shortly after the series finale aired. (He was staying in a hotel under a fake name with some marijuana, a revolver, $40,000 in cash and a mask.)

Whether or not his claim that his recorded admission is invalid due to meth use will stand up in court remains to be seen, but Durst's criminal history has been darkly charmed: after admitting to shooting, chopping up, and then dropping his neighbor into Galveston Bay when he was living in Texas, he was acquitted for acting in self-defense.

If the claims of meth abuse are true and the Durst-style belches were one of their side effects, then we suggest drug prevention campaigns get the word out ASAP. It's possibly a worse deterrent than the fabled meth teeth.