The Insider, the syndicated entertainment newsmagazine show, is out.

The Debbie Matenopoulos and Louis Aguirre-hosted Entertainment Tonight spin-off has been canceled, TVGuide.com has confirmed. Its current 13th season will wrap in September.

Staffers were informed of the cancellation Tuesday morning.

The Insider premiered in 2004 as a complement to flagship Entertainment Tonight in the 7-to-8 p.m. hour on local CBS affiliates. It features celebrity and entertainment news, interviews and red-carpet coverage.

The Insider has cycled through different formats and titles during its run -- it was known as omg! Insider from 2013 to 2014. The show has struggled in ratings; among entertainment newsmagazines, only Extra rates lower.

Debbie Matenopoulos and Louis Aguirre, The Insider



(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)