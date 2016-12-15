Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Today in "I'm surprised that hadn't happened already" news: CBS is planning a reboot of The Honeymooners.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Muppets co-creator Bob Kushell is developing an updated version of the classic Jackie Gleason sitcom. The new series will again focus on two couples who are friends and neighbors, while adding in the twist that one of the couples remarries after getting divorced four years earlier.

The Honeymooners ran for just 39 episodes from 1955 to 1956, but its legacy has far outlasted its short run. It starred creator Jackie Gleason as hot-tempered New York City busdriver Ralph Kramden, Audrey Meadows as his wife; Art Carney as their dimwitted upstairs neighbor, Ed Norton; and Joyce Randolph as his wife Trixie. Gleason revived the characters sporadically until 1978. The series got numerous international adaptations, and served as the inspiration for The Flintstones. The most recent American adaptation was a 2005 movie starring Cedric the Entertainer and Mike Epps.

News of the Honeymooners reboot comes just two weeks after CBS canceled another adaptation of a classic sitcom, The Odd Couple.

No other details are available about The Honeymooners reboot, but presumably there will be fewer jokes about domestic violence this time around.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)