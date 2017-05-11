The Handmaid's Tale, based on Margaret Atwood's seminal 1985 novel, has become the de facto critical hit of the spring television season. And with a Season 2 already greenlit by Hulu, fans of Atwood's novel are busy wondering how producer Bruce Miller and the rest of the team will expand Offred's (Elisabeth Moss) harrowing story past Atwood's book.

Lucky for us, as revealed during The Hollywood Reporter's TV Talks panel discussion on Wednesday night, the makers of Hulu's Gilead have a plan.

The Handmaid's Tale showrunner explains some of the adaptation's major changes

"We don't want to explore everything in one season," said Moss. "With Season 1, there was so much left out to give you more time to fully explore a few things, rather than cover all 50 of them. The intention is to continue to explore things deeply and to really give time. That's the great thing you have in a series that has multiple seasons that you can do."

Handmaid's has already strayed from Atwood's source material considerably -- with the author's blessing -- via plot lines like a recent shocker from episode three, which found Alexis Bledel's Ofglen the sudden victim of female genital mutilation. Additionally, Hulu's adaptation has spent a considerable amount of time exploring the months and years leading up to the creation of Gilead, and fleshed out Offred's now-dead husband, Luke (O-T Fagbenle).

"There's a huge gap between the epilogue and the end of the book where there's a lot of unanswered questions," Moss concluded. "There's so much that hasn't been said in that book and we're looking to explore that with Margaret."

The Handmaid's Tale currently airs Wednesdays on Hulu.