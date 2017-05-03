Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Handmaid's Tale will return for a second season, Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins announced during the streaming platform's upfront presentation to advertisers Wednesday.

The series, which premiered April 26, had the largest premiere in Hulu history.

"The response we've seen to The Handmaid's Tale in just one week since its premiere has been absolutely incredible. It has been an honor to work with this talented team of cast and creators to develop a series that has struck such a chord with audiences across the country," Hulu's Head of Content Craig Erwich said in a statement. "As we continue to expand our strong slate of original programming, The Handmaid's Tale is exactly the type of gripping and thought-provoking storytelling we want to bring to viewers. We can't wait to explore the world of Gilead and continue Margaret's vision with another season on Hulu."

The series, based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, follows the the journey of Offred (Elisabeth Moss), a slave in the home of a high-ranking government official in a dystopian post-America called Gilead.

No return date has been set.