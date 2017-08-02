The Handmaid's Tale rocketed to popularity early in its first season, becoming one of the most talked about shows of 2017. That's probably why Elisabeth Moss is so nervous about spoiling anything from Season 2.

When TV Guide talked to her about what's to come when the show returns in 2018, Moss mentioned how hard it's become to keep the secrets now that she knows everything that happens in the upcoming episodes -- including the first and last scenes of the season.

"Don't try to guess what happens in that first scene of Episode 1 in Season 2," she said. "You will never get it, and I mean that objectively as a viewer. You just won't guess, and I love that so much."

Naturally, now we're tempted to spend the rest of the hiatus coming up with bonkers theories about how Season 2 will open. Let the theorizing begin!

The Handmaid's Tale is scheduled to return to Hulu in 2018.