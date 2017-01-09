

CBS has released the first full-length trailer for The Good Fight, the CBS All Access spin-off of The Good Wife -- and it's NSFW.

The series, which will debut first on CBS before moving to the streaming service for subsequent episodes, focuses on fan-favorite character Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) as she attempts to pick up the pieces of her life after she loses all her money in a Ponzi scheme. Instead of being able to retire comfortably from Lockhart & Lee, she takes a job with Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at an all African-American law firm.



Being on a streaming service gave the show license to have characters curse -- hence the F-bomb Diane drops in the trailer, when she learns of her change in fortune (no pun intended) in the pilot. (A SFW version will air on CBS.)

Although many familiar faces will be making the jump from The Good Wife to The Good Fight when it premieres Sunday, Feb. 19, including Carrie Preston and Sarah Steele, fans shouldn't expect to see Julianna Margulies. The Florricks will be mentioned in the show, but co-creators Robert and Michelle King agreed that The Good Wife ended the Florricks' story.

"It would be kind of weird if she comes in and is pushing a garbage can in the background," Robert King told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Monday.

The Good Fight casts Lucca's love interest

But if the story of The Good Wife was about the Obama years in the White House, The Good Fight is very much about the next chapter in American political history and the incoming presidency of Donald Trump. The Kings had previously revealed that they did a last-minute rewrite to include a scene of Diane learning of Trump's win, which occurred while they were filming the pilot.

"This election gives [the show] a spine," Robert King explained. "Whenever there was an election in The Good Wife, it was really a satire of 2008 and all the things we went through in 2008, which was a very dramatic election. This [election] kind of gives shape to a new year, a new show, which is, this is all going to change. Some people say for the better, some people for worse, but it's just going to change."

The Good Fight premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8/7c on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access. The show's second episode will then debut the same night on the streaming service.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)