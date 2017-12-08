Now Playing The Good Fight Bosses Want These Good Wife Alums for Season 2

If you've been missing your favorite idiosyncratic lawyer from The Good Wife, here's a holiday gift from Elsbeth Tascioni to you: she's coming back for another appearance in The Good Fight!

Carrie Preston, who appeared regularly as Elsbeth throughout The Good Wife's seven-season run and for a three-episode arc on The Good Fight's first season earlier this year, revealed on Instagram that she's back on the set for Season 2.

"Look who I get to be for a lil minute," Preston captioned a post that showed her standing beside a dressing room door with her Good Wife character's name on it.

The quirky Elsbeth was a fan favorite character during her recurring run on The Good Wife, and while she never got that spin-off we were all so desperately hoping for, the team on The Good Fight clearly can't resist bringing her back from time to time for a little romp through weirdsville. Preston, whose performance won her an Emmy in 2013, is popping back into character after a super-successful first season run as part of the ensemble cast of the TNT drama Claws.

The Good Fight will return to CBS All-Access for a second season in 2018.

