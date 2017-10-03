The Good Doctorapparently has some excellent bedside manner.

ABC was impressed enough with the new medical drama's ratings that it issued a full season order of The Good Doctor, boosting the first season to 18 episodes.

The series is about Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who relocates from a quiet country life to join the prestigious St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. His only advocate is Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), who fights for Shaun's colleagues to look beyond his condition and see the surgeon he's capable of being.

The series premiered last Monday and was the No. 1 broadcast drama for Monday night in total viewers and in the key advertising demo Adults 18-49. When you add in the delayed viewing numbers, The Good Doctor jumped to 16.9 million viewers for the premiere episode. The show matched its same day ratings for the second episode, proving that it's able to hold its audience. That's a winning sign for ABC, which has struggled to find a consistent hit drama outside of Shonda Rhimes' TGIT and Designated Survivor.

The Good Doctor is the second new fall series to receive a full-season order. CBS' Young Sheldon got its good news last week after just one episode.

The Good Doctor continues Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.