Donna Martin graduates! Er, wait. Erica Goldberg graduates!

Yes, the day has finally come. Erica (Hayley Orrantia) will pomp-and-circumstance out of William Penn on the season finale of The Goldbergs. Good to know that Beverly's (Wendi McLendon-Covey) SAT prep didn't torpedo her. (#neverforget torculent.)

But as you can see from our exclusive photos, the graduation ceremony doesn't exactly go off without a hitch. For starters, Barry (Troy Gentile) seems to be objecting to... something. The thought of high school without Lainey (AJ Michalka)?

And poor Ruben (Niko Guardado) gets an earful and then some from Erica that Principal Ball (Stephen Tobolowsky) has to intervene. Maybe Future Adam (Patton Oswalt) told her he'd grow up to be a baseball player-turned GM-turned-Red Sox coach?

Check out the photos below -- along with a snap of Orrantia from her own high school graduation from Texas Tech Online High School, which she completed while competing on The X Factor.

The Season 4 finale of The Goldbergs airs Wednesday, May 17 at 8/7c on ABC.