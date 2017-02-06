The Goldbergs' frequent '80s movie tributes and '80s-inspired stories -- this season alone gave us The Breakfast Club, video dating, Misery and Dead Poets Society -- aren't going to stop any time soon, but if creator Adam F. Goldberg is taking suggestions for future ones, his stars have some in mind.

"Back in the '80s, there was a big thing about playing your records backwards because that's where the devil lived," Wendi McLendon-Covey told TVGuide.com at the Television Critics Association winter previews. "I think it would be really funny if Beverly got up in arms about casting the devil from the house."

Frankly, it's kind of surprising they haven't done this yet. Beverly would totally be worried about backmasking and protecting her schmoopie from Satanism. She could even sub in on a music class and first hear about it there. This honestly writes itself.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays 8/7c on ABC.