As anyone familiar with the X-Men universe knows, being a mutant means two things: you have a superhuman ability and you're probably being hunted.

That much is staying the same in Marvel's latest X-Men series The Gifted, which stars Amy Acker and Stephen Moyer as a couple whose lives are changed when they learn both their children are mutants. In the new trailer for the Fox drama, the Strucker family's fight for survival is put in the spotlight, as they do everything they can to hide from the government and their robot spiders. (Yes, there really do appear to be government-issued robot spiders that hunt mutants in this show. Whether or not they turn out to be awesome or just silly, TBD.)

In order to survive, the family winds up being taken in by Thunderbird (Blair Redford), the leader of an underground mutant network. Of course, that's only the beginning of the Strucker family's journey.

The Gifted will premiere Mondays at 9/8c on Fox this fall. Add it to your Watchlist now!