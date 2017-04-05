The prospect of going to jail has been weighing on Callie Adams-Foster (Maia Mitchell) since she left the scene of the car accident that she and Troy (Levi Fiehler) caused in The Fosters' season premiere. Now here we are at the season finale, and her worries are about to become real.

When the D.A. figures out that Callie broke into their witness' house, for example, things look pretty bleak. That is, until the D.A. offers her a plea deal... but the trade-off for avoiding a trial turns out to be a lengthy stint behind bars.

Catch up on all this week's Mega Buzz

Callie has a history of making impulsive decisions, and she won't deviate from that pattern here. Yes, she should probably take that plea deal, but we're not talking about that. Look for Callie to put herself in a very dangerous situation to save one of the Girls United girls - one that will make incarceration look like a walk in the park.

Crave scoop on your favorite TV shows? E-mail questions to mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide.