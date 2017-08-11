A free speech storm is heading to The Fosters -- and a new couple is right in its path.

In Tuesday's episode, the Freeform drama will tackle its Milo Yiannopoulos-inspired storyline about an activist who spews hate speech being paid to speak at a local college campus where Callie (Maia Mitchell) has been shadowing an art class. A protest group forms to stop Shiloh McCullen, a political voice who has referred to immigrants as "third-world trash" and said that people of color "have contributed nothing to society."

Callie, being the militant fighter for social justice that she is, is outraged that the college would invite someone like this to speak to students. She's ready to join the protest group to stop the hate, but Aaron (Elliot Fletcher) doesn't agree.

The episode will kick off the debate about free speech that executive producer Joanna Johnson teased at the beginning of the season. It will ask whether free speech should include people who incite discrimination and violence, thus taking on the same conversations as the protests at UC Berkeley earlier this year, when Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak on campus.

Callie and Aaron haven't had the easiest time as a couple so far, but they've always agreed on social justice issues up until this point. Is Callie going to be able to deal if Aaron believes in the full right to free speech over stopping someone with a violently contrary opinion?

Find out when The Fosters airs Tuesday at 8/7c on Freeform.