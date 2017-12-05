The Flash is gearing up for an intense midseason finale now that Barry (Grant Gustin) knows DeVoe (Neil Sandilands) is The Thinker and Team Flash is preparing to take him down. That task is easier said than done, however.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Barry and DeVoe face off again, but it's not quite the epic battle The Flash usually gives us between our heroes and the villain of the year. This confrontation is a battle of wills and minds, which is pretty fitting for The Thinker. In fact, he's not out to destroy Barry just yet, he's out to... teach him?

Yes, DeVoe doesn't want to kill Barry (at least not yet). He first wants to teach Barry the very important lesson he has planned: "Life 101: There are no happy endings," DeVoe ominously teases.

Considering Barry just got his happily ever after started by marrying Iris (Candice Patton), that kind of lesson can't be good news for WestAllen. Could tonight's midseason finale destroy the little slice of happiness Barry and Iris carved out for themselves?

We hope DeVoe knows what he's doing — the WestAllen 'shippers do not mess around!

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

