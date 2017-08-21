Now Playing The Flash: Barry Will Be More Zen in Season 4

Katee Sackhoff, who's best known for her iconic role of Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica, has joined the cast of The Flashin a recurring role for Season 4, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Sackhoff will play Amunet Black, aka Blacksmith, a Rogue who runs an underground marketplace for supervillains. If you're a bad guy and you need to buy, sell or store contraband, she's your girl. She's well-connected and a natural leader who, like her name suggests, is fiery and strong. Meaning, she's going to cause a lot of trouble for Barry (Grant Gustin).

Sackhoff will make her debut in the fifth episode of the season, which will also feature an appearance by Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards.

Sackhoff is the latest of a number of Battlestar Galactica alumni to show up in the Arrowverse. Aaron Douglas has appeared on The Flash, while James Callis, Tahmoh Penikett, and Rekha Sharma have appeared on Arrow.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c on The CW.

